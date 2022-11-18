Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, November 18, 2022: Unlock codes here

November 18: The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18, 2022 are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:





8F3QZKNTLWBZ





W0JJAFV3TU5E





FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

SARG886AV5GR