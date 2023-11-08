Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Nov 8, 2023: Unlock codes here

Nov 8: The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Nov 8, 2023, are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from the popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:





3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FIRERTF65TV7RUH

FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH

FMKOUYJ6550TDEB

FNRH67UTHTN7BYV

FNCTYHR67BHGQED

F2UJT78KI7YI8CR

FXDYHJTF67JUHGH

F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH





How to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Go to the game's official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.