Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Nov 7, 2022: Unlock codes here

Nov 7: The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7, 2022 are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:

FTRF VBR4 FR54

FMKI JNCX SDXZ

FQ23 EDCF GUJN

FGBN JKIU F87Y

FG9O KJH0 OIJN

ZFUJ WLLP G4P4

MX20 UBTU SJKA

PUSR 0KI5 7R77

FE57 YGHJ IOKM

F2YT REDC VBHJ

FFVC DXSW ERFG

FYU6 T5RE DFGH

9SR8 E1WJ EHF6

UNGQ 36T7 BHZJ

QNUH 4C1G 5QBQ

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH