Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Jun 16, 2023: Unlock codes here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Jun 16, 2023 are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:

FFESRFD5RHT7K9U

F0LKT6YHVCSAQ23

F4RTHBTF6YUTJYK9

F80LOKMJHF5R6TG

FHFVCXATQRE2DC

F3V4BGRHTUG7YT

FVGFCVXBNJDFIRT

FUJ6NMYH6BLOVIU

FYTGA5ED2C3VBR

FGHGUVYCTGXVBN

FJDKIRU6HYBYNGK

FVO9I8UJHRTKYPU

FOLJKNBOVC9I8XU

F7Y6TA54REQD1VB

FG2H3EURYTGFVB

FXJUDRTH6YUJYGU

How to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Go to the games official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.