Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, December 17, 2022: Unlock codes here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17, 2022 are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

How to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Go to the games official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.