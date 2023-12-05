Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Dec 5, 2023: Unlock codes here
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5, 2023, are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.
In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.
The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.
If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from the popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FURFHJUT67I6T7U4
FDYGTH6R567UE56K
FYUJT67U6JT67UTH
FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU
FV7YFHDN4M496LYP
F6T78KJHGSERFF87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FUYFTHUJR67URYH4
F7UHYFRT67URU34S
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3
How to redeem the codes:
Step 1: Go to the game's official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account
Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit
Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.