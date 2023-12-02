Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Dec 2, 2023: Unlock codes here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2, 2023, are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from the popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:

FFYUFJU778SU7YTG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI

FBVYHDNEKe46O5IT

FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FYUJT67U6JT67UTH

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M496LYP

F6T78KJHGSERFF87

FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E

FUYFTHUJR67URYH4

F7UJT7UKYI67U34S

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

How to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Go to the game's official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.