Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Dec 2, 2022: Unlock codes here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2, 2022 are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N



ZRJAPH294KV5



FF119MB3PFA5



SARG886AV5GR



8F3QZKNTLWBZ



FF10GCGXRNHY



FF1164XNJZ2V



FF11DAKX4WH



YXY3EGTLHGJX



X99TK56XDJ4X



W0JJAFV3TU5E



B6IYCTNH4PV3



FF11NJN5YS3E



MCPTFNXZF4TA



WLSGJXS5KFYR



FF11WFNPP956

How to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Go to the games official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Goggle, VK, Huawei, Apple or twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.