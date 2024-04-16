Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Apr 16, 2024: Unlock codes here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 16, 2024, are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from the popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:

FFR3H6V9Z2J8FX4C

FFL5D9Q81T7G2N0E

FFW8P4K1I7F3HY6S

FFB2M0A5U9O18R7F

FFE6C8G3X18N4S9H

FFU2V5T78J0I4Y3W

FFZ9B1O3QL6Q8M5K

FF4S7R9H2WF0DQ1P

FI8EQ5Y3N1TF6Q4A

FG2J9X4V6MF7QQP0

FQ1QK3R7CF9B8L5F

FO0U6AF4D5ZCD2G8

FM3FDDP1N9V2W7T6

FFC8H5E7Y0JDD4S1

FFX6DI2F3B7L8K9R

FFD9W4Z1Q0O5DU3N

FFS5V8M1DDJ2P6A4

FH7DDR0T3F6DC2G9

FN4Y8Q6U5EDD61B3

FA1P0HX2K9D7L34J

FT3O823G5V1M43I2

FE9B63J4L3CU0S7D

F13X4N6Q3R8WUU2H

FFY5U7S9P2I3UA0K

FZ7D8H0QUU6J4C1V

How to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Go to the game's official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.