FMR, border fencing talks end in status quo at Imphal meet; next round in Jan

Imphal, Dec 23: The Central Government, the Government of Manipur and the United Naga Council (UNC) held another round of tripartite talks on issues relating to border fencing and the Free Movement Regime (FMR) on Monday in Imphal.

The government side was led by AK Mishra, Advisor (North East), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, while a nine-member UNC team was led by its president Ng Lorho.

UNC leaders informed Newmai News Network on Monday evening that both the parties agreed that status quo on the border fencing issue should be maintained until a solution is arrived at. They also recognised the urgent need to explore together ways and means for a permanent solution. Both the parties have decided to hold talks again in January 2026.

Meanwhile, during the talk, the UNC leaders raised the matter what they called “unreasonable checking” which is akin to harassing the public by the security agencies. To this, the government representatives made a commitment to look into.

It can be recalled that following the failure of the talks on the issues of Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border fencing between the United Naga Council (UNC)-led Naga organisations and the representatives of the government on August 26 this year in Delhi, the UNC had announced to impose what it calls “trade embargo in Naga areas” under its jurisdiction from the midnight of September 8, 2025. That agitation was lifted a few days later.

Mention may be made here that the 11-member Naga team had held a talk with eight-member government representatives at 20, Subramanyam Bharati Marg near Navyug School Pandara Park in Delhi on August 26 but it ended in a deadlock.

According to the UNC leaders regarding the August 26 talk, they had told government representatives that whatever may be the case if the dialogue was to continue the ongoing construction works of border fencing should be kept on hold.