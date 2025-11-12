FM Sitharaman on 3-day Nagaland visit from Nov 13 to review Central schemes

Kohima, Nov 12: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in Nagaland on November 13 for a three-day visit, during which she will participate in a series of official functions and review the implementation of central schemes in the northeastern state.

Sitharaman will arrive at the Dimapur airport and proceed to Kiphire, one of the state's aspirational districts, where she will review ongoing developmental projects and welfare initiatives, a statement said.

She will visit the Kiphire district hospital, interact with tribal leaders and “Lakhpati Didis” of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, and chair a review meeting with heads of departments.

She will also inaugurate the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Kiphire and interact with students while launching the NSRLM stalls and credit outreach programme at the Government High School Ground.

Later that afternoon, she will travel to Kohima, where she is scheduled to attend the signing of the MoU between Telangana State Network (T-SAT) and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), launch the 'SAMARTH' and digital hardware initiatives, and interact with students at NIELIT-Kohima.

On Friday, Sitharaman will interact with Anganwadi workers and participate in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' at Hopongkyu Memorial Hall.

On Saturday, Sitharaman will inaugurate the AI Centre of Excellence for Skilling at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre (NTTC) in Dimapur, followed by a review of the scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) at Niathu Resort before departing for New Delhi.

