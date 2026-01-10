First leopard survey with 200 infrared cameras confirms presence across Guwahati hills

Guwahati, Jan 10: Close to 200 infrared cameras have been installed in around 100 locations as part of the first-ever leopard estimation exercise in Guwahati, and initial evidences have confirmed the animal’s presence in almost all the city hills.

The cameras have been deployed across key forests, corridors and fringe areas, and the study is expected to generate vital data to map habitats and movement patterns strengthening science-based wildlife management and human leopard coexistence, officials said.

Survey teams have covered all major hill ranges including Adingiri, Gotanagar, Nilachal, Kharghuli, Hengerabari, and Bhangagarh.

Signs of leopard presence – such as pugmarks, scent marks, scat, scratch marks, and rake marks – have been recorded at multiple locations across the capital city, indicating a healthy and widespread leopard movement pattern, they said.

Presence of clouded leopard has so far been established at Garbhanga.

“The cameras were installed for two months, and now they will be withdrawn. It might take around a month’s time to compile the data,” officials said, adding that this is the first scientific grid-based leopard estimation to have been carried out in eastern India.

According to an earlier study, Guwahati has an area of 18.97 sq km which can be considered as highly suitable habitats for leopards.

Analysis suggested that the most suitable habitats cover the areas of Fatasil Hill, Japorigog Hill and the areas of Amchang Reserve Forest. The city has another 67.67 sq km of area that can be considered as suitable regions for leopards to thrive in. The suitable habitats are mostly in or around build up areas, which are likely to have a high human density.

Leopards are known to have a territory of 35 sq km. The current scientific camera trap study has been undertaken under the Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation-II funded by AFD.

Volunteers from Gauhati University, Pragjyotish College, Dakshin Kamrup College, and Cotton University (MSc students) have participated in the fieldwork.