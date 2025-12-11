Fewer migratory birds recorded in Kamrup this year: Conservationist

Mirza, Dec 11: Thousands of migratory birds have made the Brahmaputra river and its islets and some nearby wetlands and terrestrial plots a paradise for the tourists, picnickers and bird watchers in Kamrup district.

However, according to Prasanna Kalita, a young birder and conservationist, who have been extensively doing surveys of birds in different areas of Kamrup district, lesser number of migratory birds have been recorded at Brahmaputra and its adjoining areas in Kamrup district this year as compared to the previous year.

“Migratory birds such as green-winged teal, ruddy shelduck, little ringed plover, pacific golden plover, green sandpiper, common greenshank, temminck’s stint, white wagtail, citrine wagtail, eastern yellow wagtail, northern lapwing, gray- headed lapwing, yellow-breasted bunting, brown shrike, etc., have already come and are now taking shelter in the Brahmaputra river and its nearby wetlands, surrounding forests and cultivations in different parts of the district,” said Prasanna Kalita.

During a bird survey by Kalita and his associates on Monday, altogether 39 species of birds, including Eurasian kestrel, brown shrike, black kite, pied kingfisher, white breasted kingfisher, Eurasian hoopoe, paddy field pipit, Asian green bee eater, little cormorant, white wagtail, little egret, rosy ringed parakeet, black heron, were sighted at the Futuri and Bartari village along the Brahmaputra river and its bank areas in Kamrup district.

A large flock of small pratincole (over 4,000 in number) was also seen last week at an islet of the Brahmaputra near Futuri Parghat.

Sources said that the size of the population of migratory birds in Kamrup district has been reducing year after year. It has been reported that large scale poaching and human disturbances in the Brahmaputra and its nearby areas have been adversely affecting the habitat of the migratory birds.

Besides, food supply to the birds in the Brahmaputra and its surrounding areas has also been reportedly shrinking year after year. Moreover, indiscriminate fishing and poisoning of fish on a large scale have also been depleting the fish stocks in the Brahmaputra river and its surrounding wetlands.

Sources said that these migratory water birds, which have been visiting the Brahmaputra river and other reservoir and terrestrial areas of the State during the winter season from other countries and regions, have also reportedly being poached during its migration to the area.

It may be mentioned that the arrival of migratory birds in the Brahmaputra river in Kamrup district this year was first spotted in the first week of November, and it is believed that migratory birds would start to leave from the last week of March.





ANN Service