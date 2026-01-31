Two dead, 17 injured as dumper rams passenger vehicle on NH-6 in Sribhumi

Sribhumi, Jan 31: Two people died and 17 others were injured after a speeding dumper collided with a passenger vehicle at Srigouri on National Highway-6 in Sribhumi district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Nirad Das and Tapan Biswas, both of whom died on the spot. Two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

"The dumper (TR-05-H-1738) came from the wrong side and rammed into a passenger vehicle (AS-10-C-6667), causing it to overturn and fall into a roadside ditch," said a local.

Initially, the dumper driver fled the scene but later surrendered at Badarpur Police Station.

The critically injured passengers were immediately taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, while others were transferred by Badarpur police to Srigouri Hospital for treatment.

The injured passengers have been identified as Rina Malakar (37), Sajal Malakar (28), Ranjita Malakar (30), Pradeep Roy (7), Birendranath Talukdar (55), Randir Das (50), Pranab Roy (30), Manisha Roy (45), Chandan Dey (44), Krishna Sutradhar (36), Supran Das (44), Lipika Das (51), Sumati Biswas (30), Atialy Das Roy (30), Pradeep Roy (12), Pom Pom Roy (42), and Manisha Biswas (11).

All the passengers were members of a kirtan group travelling to Bajraghat in Sribhumi to participate in a Naam Kirtan event when the accident occurred.

Both vehicles involved in the accident were seized and taken to the police station for further investigation.