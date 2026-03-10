Modi to release Rs 19,000 Cr PM-Kisan instalment from Guwahati on March 13

Guwahati, Mar 10: Making his 39th visit to Assam on March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally transfer the 22nd instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme from Guwahati.

“PM will release the 22nd instalment of PM-Kisan amount on March 13 from Guwahati,” a senior Agriculture Ministry official told a news agency.

Timed ahead of the kharif sowing season, the release of around Rs 19,000 crore to 9.32 crore farmers across the country is expected to assist them in purchasing essential agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to participate in multiple government programmes linked to development initiatives in the state and review ongoing infrastructure and welfare projects with officials and local representatives.

On March 14, Modi is scheduled to travel to Silchar in the Barak Valley, where he will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 22,000-crore Guwahati–Silchar high-speed expressway.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Silchar flyover, a long-awaited urban infrastructure project intended to ease traffic congestion in the city.

A day after the Prime Minister’s two-day visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on March 15 to address a large youth conference organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Party sources said the event is expected to draw nearly one lakh young participants from across Assam, including students, entrepreneurs, young professionals and first-time voters.

The conference aims to connect with youth, encourage their participation in public life and highlight the Centre’s development initiatives and employment opportunities in the region.

Senior BJP leaders, state ministers and party functionaries are also expected to attend the programme as part of the party’s broader outreach strategy in the Northeast.

