Manipur CM dismisses reports of Lalduhoma’s interlocutor role in Manipur crisis

Imphal, August 6: Chief Minister N Biren Singh clarified that the information published in the media regarding the appointment of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma as the interlocutor” for the ongoing Manipur crisis is “unfounded and mere speculation”.



The Chief Minister’s clarification came on the floor of the Manipur Legislative Assembly during the evening session of the 6th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister Singh told the House that if Lalduhoma were to be appointed as the interlocutor for the ongoing violence in Manipur, “it would have to be done at the level of the Union Home Minister or the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)”.

He cautioned against publishing any report without verification in the present juncture, as it could mislead people.

Chief Minister Singh, who is also the leader of the House, had informed that during his participation in a NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi on July 28, he met chief ministers of different states and only conversed as “friends”.

Detailing his discussions during the meeting, Chief Minister Singh said that as Lalduhoma is the newly appointed chief minister of Mizoram, he simply invited him to visit Manipur for “just a cup of tea and nothing more”.

However, some social media handles and media outlets, under speculation, published wrong information, he stressed.

On August 2, multiple media outlets, including a national news agency, reported that Lalduhoma might soon visit Imphal to meet with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to address the ongoing ethnic violence.

Following the NITI Aayog meeting, the Mizoram Chief Minister also stated to the press that he had been "invited" by Chief Minister Singh to "visit" Manipur and expressed his intention to "comply" with Singh’s request.