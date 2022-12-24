UPSC Result 2022: IFS Main Exam result out; Check online

Guwahati, Dec 24: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the main exam results of Indian Forest Service (IFS) on December 23, 2022. To access IFS result 2022, candidates have to visit the official site of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC is India's premier central recruitment agency for recruitment of all the Group 'A' officers under Government of India. It is responsible for appointments to and examinations for all of the Group 'A' posts of all the central government establishments which also includes all of the central public sector undertakings and all of the central autonomous bodies.

How to check UPSC IFS 2022 Main exam results?

•Go to the official website upsc.gov.in

•Click on the link "Written Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022"

•The UPSC IFS Result 2022 will be displayed on screen.

•Check your Roll Number to see if you have qualified the examination

•Download and print out the result for future references.

Note: For more updates on UPSC IFS 2022 Result, please check the official website www.upsc.gov.in regularly.