SSC Results 2022: SSC Phase X results out; Check online

Guwahati, Nov 19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the result of Phase- X/2022 Selection Posts examination (Graduation & above Level posts) on 18 November, 2022. To access SSC Phase- X/2022 result, candidates have to visit the official site of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

SSC is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts across various ministries and departments of the government of India and its subordinate offices.

How to check SSC Phase- X/2022 result?

• Step 1: Go to the official website www.ssc.nic.in

• Step 2: Click on the advertisement "Phase-X/2022 Selection Posts Examination (Graduation & above Level posts) – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination thereby shortlisting candidates for next stage of scrutiny".

• Step 3: Go to Annexure I and check your result.

Note: If printout of the online application form along with the requisite documents in hard copy is not received in the respective regional office by 9th December, 2022, candidature of such candidates will not be considered for the scrutiny and further stages of the examination. The commission shall not be responsible for any postal delays.