SSC Results 2022: SSC Phase VIII Additional Result out; Check online

Guwahati, Dec 21: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the additional result of Phase- VIII/2020 Selection Posts examination (Graduation & above Level posts) for the posts of Scientific Assistant (M & E) (Metallurgy), Post Code WR11920 and Scientific Assistant (Vehicle), Post Code 12120 on 21 December, 2022. To access SSC Phase- VIII/2020 Additional result, candidates have to visit the official site of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

SSC is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts across various ministries and departments of the government of India and its subordinate offices.

How to check SSC Phase-VIII/2020 Additional Result?

•Step 1: Go to the official website www.ssc.nic.in

•Step 2: Click on the advertisement "Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Posts Examination (Graduate & Above Level) – Declaration of Additional Result of Computer Based Examinations for the Posts of Scientific Assistant (M & E) {Metallurgy}, Post Code WR11920 and Scientific Assistant (Vehicle), Post Code 12120."

•Step 3: Compare your marks and cut-off marks

•Step 4: Print out the result for future references.

Note: The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, within 10.01.2023 by speed post only. The candidates should clearly mention the "Graduate & above Level" and "Post-Category No." on the top of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.