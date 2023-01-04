SBI Results 2022: SBI Clerk result declared; Check online

Guwahati, Jan 4: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk prelims result on 3rd January, 2023. To access SBI Clerk prelims result 2022, candidates have to visit the official site of SBI, sbi.co.in.

SBI is an Indian public sector bank headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. SBI has over 24000 branches in India.

How to check SBI SO Result 2022?

• Step 1: Go to the official website sbi.co.in

• Step 2: Click on the link ‘PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION RESILT’ given below the advertisement that reads “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2022-23/15” from the Dropdown box ‘Latest Announcements’.

• Step 3: Check your Roll Number and result

• Step 4: Print out the result for future references