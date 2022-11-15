NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seat allotment results out; Check here

Guwahati, Nov 15: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the final result for round 2 seat allotment today. To access NEET UG Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result 2022, candidates have to visit the official site of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.

How to check NEET UG 2022 Counselling results?

• Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

• Click on 'UG Medical Counselling' option from the top section.

• Click on 'Final Result Round 2 UG 2022'

• Check the rank and college allotted to you.

• Download and print out the result for future references.

The candidates whose names have not been decalred in this list can wait for the third counselling. The third round of seat allotment for NEET PG counselling 2022 will commence on November 23, 2022. For more updates on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.