NEET SS Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result to be out today

Guwahati, Dec 1: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to announce the final result for Round 1 seat allotment result of NEET SS 2022 today. To access NEET SS Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result 2022, candidates have to visit the official site of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.

How to check NEET SS 2022 Counselling results?

• Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

• Click on the link to NEET SS Counseling 2022

• Check the rank and college allotted to you.

• Download and print out the result for future references.

For more updates on NEET SS 2022 Counseling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.