NEET PG Counseling 2022: Vacancy result to be out today; Check online

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is likely to announce the stray vacancy result on November 29. To access NEET PG stray vacancy result 2022, candidates have to visit the official site of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.

How to check NEET UG 2022 Counselling results?

• Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

• Click on the link for Stray Vacancy Result 2022.

• Check the vacancy result.

• Download and print out the result for future references.

Note: For more updates on NEET PG 2022 Counseling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.