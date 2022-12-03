NABARD Result 2022: Grade A Mains Result out; Check online

Guwahati, Dec 3: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) declared the result of mains exam for the post of Grade A (Assistant Manager) for Rajbhasha and RDBS on December 2. To access NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Result 2022, candidates have to visit the official site of NABARD, www.nabard.org.

NABARD is India's apex level institution in the field of rural development. It is under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The bank has been entrusted with "matters concerning policy, planning, and operations in the field of credit for agriculture and other economic activities in rural areas in India". NABARD is active in developing and implementing financial inclusion.

How to check NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Result 2022?

• Go to the official website of NABARD, www.nabard.org.

• Click on 'Career Notices' from the top section.

• Click on the notice "Candidates Selected In Mains Examination Grade A 2022"

• Click on "Rajbasha Display List" to check the result for Rajbasha or Click on "RDBS Display List" to check the result for RDBS.

• Print out the result for future references.