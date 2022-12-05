Meghalaya Police Exam Result 2022 declared; Check online

Guwahati, Dec 5: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has declared the Meghalaya Police Exam Result 2022 on 3rd December 2022. The written exam of 1051 Posts of Meghalaya Police was conducted from 26th February to 6th March 2022. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for an interview. To access Meghalaya Police Result 2022, candidates have to visit the website megpolice.gov.in

The Meghalaya Police is the law enforcement agency for the state of Meghalaya in India. It was part of the Assam Police until 1972 when the separate State of Meghalaya was created.

How to check Meghalaya Police Exam Result 2022?

• Go to the website megpolice.gov.in

• From the Latest News Section, click on the link "Recruitment Notice regarding candidates who had appeared for the written examination for the post of UBSI, UBC, ABC / BNC, MPRO, Firemen, Driver Firemen, and Driver Constable"

• Click on the pdf file that has mention of the post that you had applied for to check your result.

• Take a print out of the result for future reference.