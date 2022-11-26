Kerala NEET UG 2022: Seat allotment result out; Check online

Guwahati, 26 November: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) announced Kerala NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment result. To access Kerala NEET UG Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result 2022, candidates have to visit the official website of CCE, www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.

How to check UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling results?

• Go to the official website of CEE, www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on 'KEAM 2022- Candidate Portal'

• Enter your Application Number and Password to login

• Check the result and print it out for future references.