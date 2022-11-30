GU Results 2022: PG Semester II Result Out; Check online

Guwahati, Nov 30: Gauhati University (GU) has declared the PG Semester II results of Sociology Department on 28 November, 2022. To access Karnataka PG Semester II result of Sociology Department, students have to visit the website guportal.in

GU is a public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India.

How to check PG Semester II result of Sociology Department?

• Go to the website guportal.in

• Click on' More Info' from "GU Results" tab

• Select 'Result' option from 'Result Type'. From 'Academic session' select '2021-2022'. Furthermore, select 'Semester' from 'Select Degree Type'. Choose 'Post Graduate' option from 'Select Course'

• Click on the link "M.A. IInd Sem (Sociology)" to access the result.

• Enter your Roll No. to view your results

• Print out the result for future reference.

Note: The remaining results will soon be declared by GU administration. Hence, hopeful candidates are requested to check the website guportal.in regulary for latest updates.