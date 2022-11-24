DUET Results 2022: Score Card out for B.Ed; Check online

Guwahati, Nov 24: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Score Card of B.Ed. Programmes for candidates who had given the Entrance Examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022 on 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 October 2022 respectively all across India. To access Score Card, candidates have to visit https://ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx.

The DUET Exam is a national-level entrance exam conducted by NTA on behalf of the University of Delhi to offer UG and PG level courses to eligible candidates who clear the exam.

How to check DUET Exam 2022 Score Card?

• Step 1: Go to the website https://ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

• Step 2: Enter Your Form Number and Date of Birth to Login.

• Step 3: After entering the page, click on the 'View Score Card' button and download the Score Card.

• Step 4: Print your score card for future references.

Note: For any quires or/clarifications candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at [email protected]



