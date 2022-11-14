COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 3 seat allotment results; Check here

Guwahati, Nov 14: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the round 3 seat allotment result on November 14. Candidates can view their results by visiting the official website comedk.org. To access the COMEDK seat allotment 2022 candidates have to log in with their application number and password.

For engineering courses, candidates can make decision and pay the fee from November 14, 2022 to November 16, 2022. However, the applicants will have to report to the allotted colleges (only for accept and freeze candidates of Round 3 only) along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt from November 14, 2022 to November 17, 2022.

COMEDK is an autonomous institution that conducts state level entrance exams called COMEDK UGET for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in Karnataka. For dental and medical courses, the institute considers the NEET scores. The institution accepts NATA scores for admission in architecture courses.

How to check COMEDK UGET 2022 results?

• Go to the official website comedk.org

• Click on "Engineering login" from the top section.

• Enter your user ID and password and click on 'Login'

• The round 3 seat allotment result of COMEDK UGET 2022 will be displayed on the screen

• Download and print out the result for future references.