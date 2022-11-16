BPSC Prelim Result 2022 to be out soon; Check online

Guwahati, Nov 16: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to declare the result of BPSC 67th prelims today. The exam was conducted on September 3. To access BPSC 67th prelims result 2022, candidates have to visit the official site of bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil services in the Indian state of Bihar according to the merits of the applicants.

How to check BPSC 67th prelims result 2022?

• Go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

• Click on 'Download BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022' from the homepage

• Log into your account by using your credentials to view the result

• Check your rank from the pdf.

• Download and print out the result for future references.