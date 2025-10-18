Every inch of Pakistan territory within BrahMos' range: Defence Minister

Lucknow, Oct 18: Every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos and what happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, in a stern warning to Pakistan, on Saturday.

“Every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos. What happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer. It made Pakistan realise that if India could create Pakistan, then if the time comes... I need not say more, you all are wise enough,” he said, as he flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar.

"BrahMos is not just a missile; it is proof of India's strategic confidence. From the Army to the Navy and the Air Force, it has become a key pillar of our defence forces," he said.

He asserted that India's defence capabilities now serve as a powerful deterrent.

Hailing Operation Sindoor, Singh said it instilled a new confidence among Indians and proved BrahMos' effectiveness to the world.

"Maintaining this confidence is now our collective responsibility. The entire world now recognises India's capability. BrahMos has strengthened our belief that India can turn its dreams into reality," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian defence forces targeted terror infrastructure and defence installations in Pakistan in May, following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.

Indigenously developed BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles were used by India to destroy Pakistan's air bases during the operation.

On the manufacturing of BrahMos at the Lucknow unit, Singh said the project symbolises India's growing confidence and capability in defence manufacturing.

"The successful production of BrahMos missiles here shows that what was once a dream has now become a reality. The project represents patience, hard work and determination," he said.

According to an official statement, Saturday's event is not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Inaugurated on May 11, the state-of-the-art BrahMos Aerospace unit houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces.

PTI