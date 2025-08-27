Youth-led street play highlights river dolphin habitat conservation in Brahmaputra

Chayygaon, Aug 27: In a vibrant effort to spotlight the critical status of dolphin habitats and ecosystems in the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, a dynamic street-play event was organized on August 25 at Kukurmara in Chayygaon.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness among local communities about the threats facing the endangered Ganges River Dolphins, including habitat degradation, pollution, and human activities, while promoting sustainable conservation practices.

Led by Climate Champion Ankita Sarmah Bordoloi, representing Assam under the National Youth Climate Consortium (NYCC)—an initiative by the Bring Back Green Foundation supported by Yuwaah-UNICEF—the event brought together youth volunteers, environmental enthusiasts, and local residents.

Through engaging performances and interactive storytelling, the street play highlighted the ecological importance of dolphins as indicators of river health and the urgent need for community involvement in preserving these vital waterways.

Two Communities from Assam, 'Ngok Siang Initiative' and 'the Greenkeepers' were in collaboration with this project.

The event was graced by the MLA of Palashbari Constituency, Shri Hemanga Thakuria. He expressed his support in this initiative and wished the youngsters success in their campaign.

“Protecting the Brahmaputra’s river dolphin population is not just about saving a species; it’s about safeguarding the entire river ecosystem that is extremely important to the state,” emphasised by the Climate Champion Ankita Sarmah Bordoloi, “Initiatives like this street play are crucial in fostering awareness and inspiring action at the grassroots level.”

The success of the event was made possible by a dedicated team of volunteers who contributed their time, creativity, and passion: Amrit Saikia, Arghya Saha, Avilasha Bhowmik, Barsha Rani Das, Disha Dutta, Nepur Ranjan Hazarika, Parthana Bora, Priyanuz Roy Choudhury, Riyan Raj Saikia, Soumyadip Roy, Swapnil Dutta, Swashanka Daimary Saikia, Syeda Tarannum Shazadi, Tanaya Goswami, Udipta Nobis and Zubair Hussain. Their efforts in scripting, performing, and mobilizing the community were instrumental in drawing a crowd and sparking meaningful discussions on dolphin conservation.

This awareness session aligns with broader goals of the NYCC to empower youth in addressing climate challenges, with a focus on biodiversity preservation in India’s river systems.

Participants left the event with renewed commitment to simple actions like reducing plastic pollution and supporting eco-friendly fishing practices.