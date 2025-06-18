Youth-driven, locally rooted: The new face of Assamese filmmaking

The phenomenal success and mass popularity of recent films like Bhaimon Da and others mark a significant shift in the cinematic landscape of Assam. These successes are not mere flashes of brilliance they are the signs of a golden era unfolding before our eyes.

A new wave of talent

What distinguishes this movement is the energetic influx of young professionals into every aspect of filmmaking. These include not only visible faces directors, scriptwriters, actors, singers, and music directors-but also the backbone of the industry: cinematographers, editors, costume designers, makeup artists, and sound engineers. This youth brigade is fearless and forward-thinking. They combine traditional Assamese aesthetics with modern sensibilities, crafting stories that are both locally rooted and globally resonant. Take, for instance, the emergence of independent production houses run by first-time filmmakers who are funding films through crowdsourcing and local investors.

Their confidence and refusal to be confined by traditional norms have allowed them to create path-breaking content that resonates with a younger audience.

Assamese cinema's legacy

The Assamese film industry is one of the oldest in India, with the first Assamese film Joymoti released in 1935, directed by cultural icon Jyoti Prasad Agarwala. This pioneering film was not just a cinematic endeavour but a socio-political statement that laid the groundwork for future Assamese storytelling. Over the decades, filmmakers like Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia, Jahnu Barua, and Sanjeev Hazarika enriched Assamese cinema with critically acclaimed films. Jahnu Barua's Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai won the National Award for Best Feature film in 1988 and brought Assamese cinema into the national spotlight. Despite these achievements, the industry struggled with limited infrastructure, inadequate funding, and lack of widespread audience engagement. Today, that narrative is changing.

Economic impact: Assamese films and revenue generation

The revival of Assamese cinema is not just a cultural renaissance it's also an emerging economic force.

1. Box office growth: Films like Mission China (2017) by Zubeen Garg earned more than Rs 5 crore at the regional box office-a record at the time. It proved that Assamese cinema, when backed with good storytelling and star power, can compete financially with mainstream Hindi films, at least regionally.

2. Employment generation: Every film creates hundreds of direct and indirect jobs-from actors, crew members, and set designers to caterers, transport providers, and location services. As more films are S made, these jobs increase, helping f boost the local economy.

3. Boost to allied sectors: The rise of film production boosts allied sectors such as travel and tourism, hospitality, and local crafts. For instance, films shot in scenic locations like Majuli, Haflong, and Kaziranga a indirectly promote those regions as tourist destinations.

4. Government revenue: Films also generate tax revenue through ticket sales (GST), entertainment taxes (where applicable), and related commercial activity. A flourishing film industry can substantially con- 1 tribute to Assam's state revenue.

5. OTT and digital rights: The recent trend of selling streaming rights to platforms like YouTube, OTTs, and regional streaming services has opened new revenue channels. A film that runs for three weeks in a theatre can continue earning for years online.

6. Cultural exports: International film festivals and cultural exchange programs that feature Assamese cinema also enhance the state's soft power, encouraging global partnerships, grants, and collaborations.

The road ahead: What we need: Despite this positive momentum, challenges remain. To unlock the full potential of this cinematic revolution, coordinated efforts from multiple stakeholders are essential.

1. Government and non-governmental support: Assam's government must step in more actively with subsidies for regional films, grants for first-time filmmakers, and funding for infrastructure development like film cities or post-production hubs. Pro- grams to train technicians and artists can enhance skill development.

2. Strong production houses: There's an urgent need for visionary production houses with financial muscle and creative leadership. Risk- takers are essential to break the monotony and fund experimental and high-quality cinema.

3. Expanded distribution net: Currently, the number of cinema halls in Assam is abysmally low. As per recent reports, there are just around 80-90 active screens across the state. For a state with over 3 crore population, this number severely limits access. Building more theatres in tier-2 and tier-3 towns can drastically improve audience reach and increase ticket revenue.

4. Robust marketing and publicity:

Many Assamese films struggle to Assamese cinema is not just bright gain traction simply due to poor marketing--it's golden. And it begins now. A structured promotional campaign-both online and offline can bridge the gap between films and their potential audience.

5. Film education and skill development:

Film appreciation, screenplay writing, acting, and editing courses should be introduced in colleges and dedicated film schools. This would professionalise the industry and reduce reliance on talent from outside the state. The success of this industry does not rest solely on filmmakers. As citizens of Assam, it is our responsibility to support local cinema by watch- ing Assamese films, discussing them on social media, and encouraging our youth to pursue creative careers. Let's not repeat the mistakes of the past where a lack of opportunity and appreciation forced our brightest minds to migrate elsewhere. The talent is here- let's nurture it. What we are witnessing is more than just a trend-it is the dawn of a new era for Assamese cinema.

A time where young artists tell their stories boldly, where the audience is eager and supportive, and where the government and private players realise the power of regional storytelling. Let this be remembered as the era where Assam believed in its own voice. Let us build the infrastructure, create the platforms, and give this new generation of Assamese storytellers the wings they need to fly. The future of Assamese cinema is not just bright it's golden. And it begins now.





By

Rashmi Rekha Kakoty