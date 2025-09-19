Yash’s ‘Toxic’ team shifts to Bengaluru for the grand final schedule of the film

Bengaluru, Sep 19: The unit of director Geetu Mohandas's eagerly awaited action entertainer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups, featuring actor Yash in the lead, is to head to Bengaluru for the final schedule of filming.

For the unaware, the unit has just completed a schedule in Mumbai.

Sources close to the unit of the film claimed that the team of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups had pulled off what is being described as one of the most ambitious and logistically demanding action schedules ever attempted in Indian cinema. Spanning 45 days, the mammoth Mumbai leg was mounted on a massive scale and has now been successfully wrapped.

The high-octane schedule, packed with major action set-pieces, was designed and executed under the supervision of Hollywood action director JJ Perry. With the completion of this intense Mumbai leg, the majority of the principal photography/shooting had been finished.

The unit is to move to Bengaluru in the last week of September for the final schedule, after which, filming for Toxic will officially conclude, sources said.

A source close to the production shared, "The Mumbai schedule was undoubtedly the film’s most challenging and ambitious stretch, featuring some of the biggest and most elaborate action sequences ever attempted in Indian cinema."

"The schedule was a result of a powerful collaboration of cinematic disciplines, blending Geetu Mohandas's unique storytelling with JJ Perry's action expertise. Yash brought these distinct worlds of filmmaking together to create something truly unique that will be a treat for the audience." The source added that the team had now successfully wrapped the main action portions of the film.

The source added that the upcoming Bengaluru schedule will focus on several key sequence. "The team has given it their all and is charged up for the final schedule," the source concluded.

After a six-month-long schedule, the film’s unit is returning to Bangalore, bringing the journey full circle to the city where the first schedule had begun.

Following the Mumbai wrap-up on Thursday, Yash is set to fly to London for key meetings for Global partnerships for Toxic.

Toxic has raised huge expectations as its makers claim it to be a genre-defying blend of spectacle and storytelling, powered by Yash’s mass appeal, Geetu Mohandas’s unique creative voice, and Hollywood action director JJ Perry’s globally honed action sensibilities. At its core, however, the film aspires to remain emotionally resonant, connecting with audiences beyond its explosive visuals.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is being shot simultaneously in both Kannada and English. This approach is designed to tap into both Indian and global sensibilities, allowing the narrative to resonate authentically with a wider, diverse audience. The film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam for maximum reach

Produced by Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide release on March 19, 2026.

--IANS