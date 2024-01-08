Yash's b'day horror: 3 electrocuted while erecting cut-out of the superstar in K’taka

Gadag, (Karnataka) Jan 8: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed and three others suffered serious injuries while erecting a huge cut-out of superstar Yash to wish him for his birthday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday in Soranagi village near Lakshmeshwar town in Gadag district, Karnataka. The injured individuals are currently under treatment at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Hanumantha Harijan, 20-year-old Murali Nadumani, and 20-year-old Naveen Gaji. Manjunath Harijan, Prakash Myageri, and Deepak Harijan have sustained serious injuries in the incident.

A group of youths from the village were setting up the cut-out to express their love for the 'KGF' Series superstar Yash on January 8, marking the occasion of his birthday. Due to the darkness at night, the victims were unable to see the high-tension electric wire.

Local MLA Chandru Lamani visited the injured persons at the hospital in Lakshmeshwar and offered condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

District in-charge Minister H.K. Patil stated that he had gathered information from the DC and SP and will discuss with CM Siddaramaiah regarding compensation for the victims.

SP B.S. Nemagoud mentioned that a group of Yash's fans, approximately nine members, were installing a cut-out with an iron frame, which came in contact with the electric wire. The condition of two injured persons is critical, he added.

Friends of the deceased and their families have demanded that Yash should visit the village and the bereaved families.