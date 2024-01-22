Writing biography is a weird process: Anthony Hopkins

Los Angeles, Jan 21: Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins said that he is writing a biography and claimed that writing a biography is a weird process.

“I'm writing a biography. It's a weird process. I realised how blessed I'm blessed with one thing. Maybe it's my actor’s brain. I do have quite a memory. I remember days of months in the years,” ‘People’ reported while quoting the actor.

While he spends time looking back on his own life, his wife of 20 years, Stella, 67, is doing the same.

As per ‘People’, she’s currently at work on a documentary about the two-time Oscar winner. Hopkins says Stella has “carte blanche to (cover) everything”, though he doesn’t know how far along her project is.

Hopkins has quite a story to tell. Born to Richard and Muriel, who ran a bakery together, Hopkins says he was the “school dummy” and so directionless his father was in “despair”.

His dad’s sadness spurred him to action as a teen. “I said, ‘One day I will show you, both of you’”, he recalls. Within 10 years, after studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Hopkins was serving as an understudy for Sir Laurence Olivier at London’s Royal National Theatre.

But Hopkins’s own distinguished career as a stage actor was nearly derailed by alcoholism. “I was drinking myself to death,” he says matter-of-factly. “One day I had a moment of sheer fright. I got some help. That was 48 years ago.”

At the time, he remembers a voice in his head telling him, “You can start living”, and he has taken that to heart since. He has appeared in dozens of acclaimed films, including ‘The Remains of the Day’, ‘Nixon’ and ‘Amistad’. In 2021, at age 83, he became the oldest person to win a Best Actor Oscar when he took home the trophy for his performance in ‘The Father’.