Worst flight of my life: Jasmine Bhasin slams airlines

Mumbai, Dec 29: Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who was travelling from Mumbai for a vacation to Jammu, shared about her 'worst flight' experience, and has slammed the airlines for their 'horrible and disastrous' management.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmine shared her selfies, wherein she can be seen sitting inside the flight, with her hand on her head. She is wearing a blue knitted top, and round framed sunglasses. The photo was captioned as: "Jammu ki jagah delhi pahuch gaye Thank you @indigo.6e".

She recounted the flight experience, and shared how she had spent 10 hours in the aircraft, and landed back in Mumbai itself.

The 'Naagin 4' actress wrote: "Just had the worst flight of my life, was in aircraft for more than 10 hours, boarded from mumbai and landed in mumbai so I didn't reach anywhere Cabin crew was helpful and did their best but horrible and the most disastrous senior management and administration @indigo.6eShame @indigo.6e".

Slamming the airlines, and their staff for the mismanagement, Jasmine added: "And the way your manager at Mumbai airport is speaking with people, it's shameful indigo.6e That too he came after so many calls were made to him by your assisting staffs as they did Not know how To deal with passengers."

On the work front, Jasmine had appeared in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. She next has 'Warning 2', and 'Carry On Jattiye' in the pipeline.