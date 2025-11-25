With ‘Shartaan’, Tulsi Kumar says her heart pushed her to break patterns and evolve

Mumbai Nov 25: Bollywood singer Tulsi Kumar is back with pure fire in her new dance banger, Shartaan. The song marks an all-new avatar for Tulsi, with a fresh vocal tone and choreography that matches the track’s energy, rooted in a freestyle fusion with a hint of Bolly swag.

With music by Abhijeet Srivastava and lyrics by Shayra, Shartaan is said to be built to dominate playlists. The song grooves with global pop energy, packing an infectious beat and a hook that stays with you. The vibe is bright, international, and made for Indian audiences. Tulsi Kumar shared, “Every artist reaches a point where they want to break their own patterns, when the heart quietly says it’s time to grow and outdo yourself.

Shartaan became that whisper for me, except it wasn’t quiet at all. It was loud, bold, and full of colours I had never touched before. I pushed myself more than I ever imagined, from exploring a new dance style to discovering a version of me I didn’t even know existed. Shartaan is a side of me my audience hasn’t really seen before. It carries a kind of fire I’ve always wanted to express. This space is new for me, visually elevated, and global in sound, yet still rooted in who I am.”

The music video, directed by Ranju Varghese, is a full visual trip, set inside a surreal life-sized dollhouse where colour, mood, and movement reveal a story of glitter-soaked rebellion. Tulsi appears in four striking looks, each with its own pulse: powerful, unbothered, and unbreakable. As betrayal surfaces, the world shifts, unravelling into a stage of confrontation and self-claim.

Every frame brings glossy textures, bold silhouettes, and storytelling loaded with attitude. Presented by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, Shartaan is now streaming on all major platforms and on the official T-Series YouTube channel.

–IANS