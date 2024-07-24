With a new poster, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' trailer set to launch tomorrow

Mumbai, July 24: Excitement is brewing as the makers of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' have dropped a captivating new poster and confirmed the imminent release of its trailer.



Colour Yellow Productions, in collaboration with T-Series, unveiled the poster on their official social media handle, teasing fans with the caption: “Pyaar ka dariya ek, lekin kinaare hain do, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, trailer out tomorrow! #PhirAayiHasseenDillrubaOnNetflix #ColourYellowProductions @TSeries @jaypraddesai @KanikaDhillon @taapsee @VikrantMassey #SunnyKaushal @jimmysheirgill @aanandlrai #HimanshuSharma #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #ShivChanana @NetflixIndia.”



Directed by Jayprad Desai and penned by Kanika Dhillon, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' serves as a sequel to the 2021 hit film 'Haseen Dillruba'. The movie is set to continue the intriguing narrative with its cast featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles.



Scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 9, 2024, the film promises to deliver another dose of romance, suspense, and unexpected twists. Fans eagerly await the trailer release on Thursday, anticipating deeper insights into the storyline and the characters' journeys.



As anticipation mounts, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' aims to captivate audiences once again with its blend of engaging storytelling, strong performances, and the creative vision of its team.