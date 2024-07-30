Why Tusshar Kapoor prefers Mumbai local over fancy European trains

Mumbai, July 30: Actor Tusshar Kapoor has shared a throwback video from his European summer vacation, expressing how the Euro rail doesn't compare to the 'satisfaction of travelling in the gritty Mumbai local trains'.



The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram, where he has 855K followers, and posted a reel video of himself enjoying a train ride in Europe. In the video, the actor is seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jacket while filming a selfie video that gives an overview of the inside of the train.

Tusshar captioned the post: "No matter what! Even the slick #eurorail doesn't compare to the satisfaction of travelling in the gritty Mumbai local trains! East or west, India is the best! #memoir #summer #vacation #throwback #break."

His elder sister and content czarina, Ektaa Kapoor, dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Tusshar, who is the son of actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor, worked as an assistant with filmmaker David Dhawan before starting his acting career.

The actor made his debut in 2001 with the romantic movie 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', a remake of the Telugu movie 'Tholi Prema'. Directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Tusshar has since been part of projects like 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye', 'Kucch To Hai', 'Shart: The Challenge', 'Gayab', 'Khakee', and 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum'.

He won the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of Lucky in the comedy film franchise 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited'. Tusshar also starred in movies like 'Good Boy, Bad Boy', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'One Two Three', 'C Kkompany', 'Shor in the City', 'Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Mastizaade', among others.

He produced the horror comedy 'Laxmii', starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. The actor was last seen in the crime thriller 'Maarrich', written and directed by Dhruv Lather.

Produced by Tusshar, Narendra Hirawat, and Shreyans Hirawat under the banner of Tusshar Entertainment House and NH Studioz, the film also features Anita Hassanandani, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, and Seerat Kapoor. Tusshar's upcoming projects include 'Welcome To The Jungle' and 'Kapkapiii'.