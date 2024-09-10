When SRK played gay character in Arundhati Roy's National Award winning film

Mumbai, Sep 10: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who rules Hindi cinema, had a humble beginning. The actor started with small-time roles, particularly in 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones', a film written by author and activist Arundhati Roy. An old video of the same featuring SRK is currently making rounds on the internet. The clip shows SRK playing a gay character.

The film follows the story of an idealistic student Anand Grover/Annie (Arjun Raina) who would rather dream up utopian solutions to India's problems than study. Even Arundhati was featured in the role of Anand's girlfriend, the bohemian Radha. It also stars Roshan Seth, Rituraj Singh and the four-time National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee play supporting characters, big and small.



'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones', directed by Arundhati's ex-husband Pradip Kishen, went on to bag two National Awards, one for its screenplay which went to Roy and the other for the 'Best Feature Film in English' clinched by Pradip. The film was released in 1989 and gave a glimpse of the life of the students in the late 1970s in Delhi.

SRK made his TV debut a year before this film with the popular TV serial 'Fauji'. He then went on to appear in minor roles in TV serials, 'Umeed' and 'Wagle Ki Duniya' and later starred as a lead in Aziz Mirza's 'Circus'. Today, SRK is one of the biggest movie stars in the world and also one of the richest, courtesy of his different businesses like his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders which recently won the IPL title.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'King' which also features his daughter Suhana Khan in her 2nd role after the streaming disaster 'The Archies'.