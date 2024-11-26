When Amitabh Bachchan was mistaken for tennis legend Vijay Amritraj

Mumbai, Nov 26: In the upcoming episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati 16", Amitabh Bachchan recalls a humorous incident when he was mistaken for tennis legend Vijay Amritraj. During a conversation with contestant Premswaroop Singh Negi, a retired General Officer from Delhi, Bachchan shared how two American women mistook him for the former tennis star during a trip to New York.

The conversation began when Premswaroop, an avid tennis fan and player, expressed his love for the sport and mentioned that he had attended a tennis tournament. In response, Amitabh smiled and said, “Novak Djokovic is my favorite. He plays with such elegance and even has a knack for mimicking other players.”

As the discussion continued, Bachchan fondly recalled the amusing incident from his visit to New York to watch a tennis match. He said, “I was sitting there with some fellow Indians, and they recognized me and asked for an autograph. But what happened next was rather amusing. Two American women, sitting nearby, looked at me a few times and then said, ‘It’s a pleasure to meet you, Vijay Amritraj.”

He continued, “They assumed I was Vijay Amritraj, a former Indian tennis player, probably because I was Indian; our height is kind of similar and they figured if I was surrounded by people asking for autographs, I must be a famous tennis player too. I simply smiled and said, ‘I’m not a tennis player. I’m just here to watch the match.’ I didn’t go any further and didn’t tell them who I really was.”

This week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Premswaroop Singh Negi from Delhi will take on the quiz with Amitabh. The show airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. Last week, Abhishek Bachchan appeared on the show to promote his film “I Want To Talk.” In a lighthearted moment, the actor revealed his father Amitabh’s tendency to “borrow” items from his wardrobe.