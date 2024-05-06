What makes Ashutosh Rana get 'a kick' out of playing complex characters

Mumbai, May 6: Ashutosh Rana, who is set to portray Peter in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim', has shared insights into his role, revealing how playing complex characters gives him a kick.

The actor, who is known for playing roles like 'Lajja Shankar Pandey' in 'Sangharsh', shared: "I'm known for playing complex characters, and that's what gives me a kick. My portrayal in 'Murder in Mahim' is something I have never explored before. The emotions and persona of this character in the series attracted me the most, to say yes to this role. Audiences will get to see me doing something that I have never done before."

Talking about his experience portraying dark characters, Ashutosh said: "Playing grey characters takes a toll on artists, to get into the skin of the character; you become that demon, and you have to act, think, and express in the same way. But the best part is when you get back to reality, you come back with more humanity in you."

The social commentary series delves into a chilling murder mystery and explores the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).

Adapted from the critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya and produced by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. It also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

'Murder in Mahim' is set to release on May 10 on JioCinema Premium.