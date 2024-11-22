We should start with zero-tolerance level in an equality scenario: Imtiaz Ali at IFFI

Goa, Nov 22: ‘Women Safety and Cinema’ was the topic of discussion in one of the sessions at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held in Goa. A distinguished panel of successful women actors, filmmakers, and producers graced the session. And then there was Imtiaz Ali.

Ali, known for his portrayal of powerful women characters in his films, was the lone man on the panel.

What did it mean to him?

“I feel so happy and honoured to be amidst these wonderful ladies,” Ali told ‘The Assam Tribune’ at the Goa Kala Academy, where the event took place in the state capital.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, actor and producer Kushboo Sundar, and actor, director, and producer Suhasini Maniratnam were the other panellists.

Imtiaz Ali’s films often portray strong, layered women characters who challenge societal norms and embrace their individuality. From the fearless and free-spirited Geet in ‘Jab We Met’ to the resilient and ambitious Tara in ‘Tamasha’, Ali’s characters are complex and relatable, navigating emotional and societal struggles with courage.

These characters are not just romantic leads but pivotal figures driving the narrative with their desires, dreams, and imperfections. Veera in ‘Highway’ exemplifies quiet strength, finding liberation in adversity, while Heer in ‘Rockstar’ portrays a nuanced blend of vulnerability and emotional intensity. Ali’s storytelling celebrates the essence of these women.

Ali further said, “Women safety, men safety, equality of status—these are very important aspects of society and films as well. I think society and films are connected. They are not separate from each other. In both aspects, there is scope for improvement. Basically, we should start with a zero-tolerance level in an equality scenario.”

He, however, asserted that Bollywood is usually a safe space for women.

Narrating her story, Kushboo said that although she was born into a conservative Muslim family, she never faced discrimination compared to her brothers at home. She emphasised that the education of respecting women begins at home.

Suhasini Maniratnam, one of India’s first women cinematographers, said she never compromised on anything just because of her gender.

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her films like ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Badhaai Do’, and others, also narrated her journey.