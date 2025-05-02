WAVES 2025: NE filmmakers call for institutional & financial support

Guwahati, May 2: In a landmark moment for Northeast Indian cinema, a panel discussion titled ‘Challenges and Prospects of Cinema in Northeast India’ was held at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on May 1. The session brought together some of the most prominent voices from the region’s film industry to explore its vibrant cinematic landscape.

The panel featured acclaimed filmmakers and actors from the region including Jahnu Barua, Jatin Bora, Ravi Sarma, Aimee Baruah, Haobam Paban Kumar (Manipur), and Dominic Sangma (Meghalaya), all of whom have played instrumental roles in shaping the film culture of the Northeast.

The discussion addressed a range of challenges faced by filmmakers in the region, including inadequate production infrastructure, language barriers, limited market access and a lack of institutional support. Despite these hurdles, the panelists unanimously agreed that the Northeast remains a fertile ground for cinematic innovation and cultural storytelling.

Veteran filmmaker Jahnu Barua remarked that the Northeast is a reservoir of talent. Filmmakers from this region are producing remarkable work. He emphasised the region’s rich socio-cultural fabric and its abundance of untold stories. The future of Northeast cinema is very bright, with many young talents emerging, he added.

Jatin Bora, a celebrated actor from Assam, highlighted the limited reach of Northeastern films beyond regional boundaries. Speaking on the need for digital distribution, he said, Assam needs OTT platforms to better market its films. He urged the government to support the creation of such platforms to help regional films reach broader audiences.

He also called on both central and state governments to develop long-term policies to support the regional film ecosystem, stressing that without a robust distribution network, even the best films struggle to cross state lines.

Ravi Sarma spoke about the urgent need for systemic investment in the region’s creative infrastructure. Financial backing and marketing infrastructure are crucial for the growth of the regional industry. The Northeast holds millions of beautiful and unique stories, he said.

Actor-director Aimee Baruah focused on the role of cinema in preserving linguistic diversity. “Our languages carry centuries of oral history. Film is a powerful medium to protect and promote them,” she noted.

Filmmakers Haobam Paban Kumar and Dominic Sangma shared insights into grassroots-level filmmaking in the region, pointing out how many storytellers continue to work without formal support systems.

The session concluded on a hopeful note, with panellists calling for policy reforms, regional collaborations, and strategic use of OTT platforms to break traditional barriers. They urged all stakeholders, government bodies, private investors and national studios to come together in recognizing and elevating the cinematic voices of the Northeast.