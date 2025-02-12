Vivek Agnihotri calls for Hindu representation in Bollywood with ‘The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter’

Mumbai, Feb 12: In a recent thought provoking post, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has highlighted the need for more Hindu voices in Bollywood that actively contribute to the preservation and promotion of Hindu civilization. Agnihotri, known for his bold and socially relevant films, shared his perspective on the evolution of Indian cinema, emphasizing the historical journey of film in India. On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos expressing concern over the underrepresentation of Hindu perspectives in mainstream cinema, which often overlooks or misrepresents Hindu history, values, and narratives.

Vivek mentioned that through his company, iambuddha Films, he is committed to creating a "parallel cinema" that focuses on the meaningful and authentic representation of Hindu causes. For the caption, Agnihotri wrote, “Cinema arrived in India on July 7, 1896. Harishchandra Sakharam Bhatvadekar was the first Indian to experiment with the medium, and in 1913, Dadasaheb Phalke made India’s first feature film.Yet, after 140 years of Bollywood, why do we see so few Hindu voices in Bollywood actively contributing to Hindu civilization?At @iambuddha_films we are committed to create a parallel cinema with meaningful representation of Hindu causes. #TheDelhiFilesBengalChapter.”

Agnihotri also teased his upcoming project, "The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter, "which he said would shine a light on untold stories related to Hindu civilization and its role in shaping modern India. On October 3, 2024, the director announced his next project, The Delhi Files, The Bengal Chapter," which is all set to release on August 15, 2025. The film will be released in two parts, with “The Bengal Chapter” being the first installment. Sharing the poster, Vivek wrote, “MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025. After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history.”

“The Delhi Files” features Agnihotri's wife, Pallavi Joshi, who is also co-producing the film. The other cast members include Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Babbu Maan, Govind Namdev, and Palomi Ghosh, among others.