Vir Das clinches International Emmy Award for Best Comedy

Guwahati, Nov 21: Indian comedian Vir Das clinched the International Emmy for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards 2023 on Tuesday (Monday night in the US).

This marked Vir’s second International Emmy nomination. The comedian won Best Comedy Series for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing. He shares the honour with the third season of the UK show "Derry Girls."

Taking to Instagram, the International Emmy Awards shared the news and wrote, “We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to “Vir Das: Landing” produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix.”

Vir Das was previously nominated in the same category in 2021 for the stand-up special named ‘For India’.

Vir said that the award is not just a recognition of his work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India.

"I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible," Vir was quoted as saying.

He added: "This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to 'Vir Das: Landing'."

The International Emmy Awards ceremony is being held in New York City. This year’s nominations featured a various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories.



