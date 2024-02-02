Vintage memorabilia, lobby cards, song booklets from Dev Anand films to be auctioned online

Mumbai, Feb 1: Rare and vintage memorabilia from the films of legendary actor late Dev Anand are set to be auctioned online.

The memorabilia includes film publicity art from the classics such as ‘Baazi’, ‘Kala Bazaar’, ‘C.I.D.’, ‘Kala Pani’, ‘Guide’, ‘Tere Ghar Ke Samne’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Johnny Mera Naam’ and ‘Heera Panna’.

It also includes rare and vintage photographic stills, posters, showcards, lobby cards, song booklets from his lesser known films such as ‘Aaram’, ‘Milap’, ‘Maya’, ‘Manzil’, ‘Kahin Aur Chal’, ‘Baarish’, ‘Baat Ek Raat Ki’, ‘Sarhad’ and ‘Kinare Kinare’.

The highlights include a rare set of sixteen ‘Kala Bazaar’ and ‘Johnny Mera Naam’ lobby cards, 8 first release publicity black and white photographic stills from ‘Guide’, 15 coloured photographic stills from ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, rare and beautifully designed posters of ‘Munimji’, ‘Milap’, ‘Sarhad’, ‘Maya’, ‘Manzil’, ‘Kinare Kinare’, ‘Guide’, ‘Gambler’, ‘Darling Darling’, and the unique Indian collaged handmade showcards from ‘Kala Pani’ and ‘Amir Gharib’.

Senior Spokesperson for deRivaz & Ives Film Department – SMM Ausaja, said: “The small famous black and white silver gelatin photograph from ‘Baazi’, the ‘Guide’ photographic publicity stills created for the international launch, the publicity and song booklets for Sarhad, the full set of ‘Kala Bazaar’ Lobby Cards are some of the standout rare items of memorabilia in this auction.”

The online auction starts on February 8 on www.derivaz-ives.com and closes on February 10, 2024.