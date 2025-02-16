Village Rockstars 2 to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival on Feb 16

Guwahati, Feb 16: Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das’ latest feature, ‘Village Rockstars 2’, has been acquired for global sales by Bangkok-based sales and distribution company Diversion.

The film is also set to have its European premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) on February 16, where it will compete in the Generation 14plus section.

Diversion will now handle the international distribution of the film, negotiating deals with major streaming platforms, broadcasters, and cinema distributors worldwide. This could pave the way for ‘Village Rockstars 2’ to reach a broader global audience through platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others.

“Village Rockstars 2 is an independent film in its own right, but as the sequel to our most beloved and successful project, Village Rockstars, it holds a special place in my heart and demands thoughtful handling,” Das said.

“We are excited about this collaboration. Diversion has a profound understanding of independent and arthouse films, making them the perfect partner to align with our vision.” The Berlinale’s Generation 14plus competition is known for showcasing films that explore youth-orientated themes, social issues, and contemporary challenges faced by teenagers.

Films featured in this section often gain international acclaim and further festival exposure. A sequel to Rima Das’ celebrated 2017 film Village Rockstars, the new installment follows the journey of Dhunu, now a teenager, as she navigates the transition from childhood dreams to the realities of adulthood.

The original film, which depicted 10-year-old Dhunu’s quest to own a guitar and form a rock band in her remote Assamese village, won the National Award for Best Film and was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

‘Village Rockstars 2’ had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2024, where it won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award. The film is written, directed, produced, shot, and edited by Rima Das, with co-producers Fran Borgia, Jaya Das, Yao Chen, and Cao Yu.

It is a collaboration between Flying River Films, Akanga Film Asia, and Bad Rabbit Pictures. The cast includes Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, and Manabendra Das. With its Berlinale screening and global distribution deal, 'Village Rockstars 2' is set to carry forward Assam’s cinematic legacy on the international stage.