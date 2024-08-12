Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal starrer crime thriller 'Sector 36' to release on Sept 13 on OTT

Mumbai, Aug 12: The makers of Vikrant Maseey and Deepak Dobriyal starrer upcoming film 'Sector 36' which is inspired by true events, is all set to hit the OTT platform on September 13. The crime thriller chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a motion poster, featuring Vikrant and Deepak in gangster looks. The post is captioned as: "Unexplained disappearances, a deadly chase, and the dark truth.The incredible Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in this chilling crime-thriller, inspired by true events. Sector 36 coming on 13th September, only on Netflix."



Sharing the announcement on his Instagram Stories, Vikrant wrote: "Here we go!!!" Talking about the film, Dinesh Vijan, Producer at Maddock Films, said in a statement: "We are excited to work with Netflix again and on a story like 'Sector 36' that is an intensely sensory film. For us, it's a story that we felt was crucial to be told."

"The film is layered, delving deeply into the human psyche, exploring the hunter and the hunted, the haves and the have-nots. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal deliver outstanding performances, and we couldn’t be prouder of their work," added Dinesh.



The film follows a police officer clashing with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation that uncovers secrets, leaving viewers captivated by its unforgettable characters long after the credits roll.



Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, commented: "Sector 36 is a chilling story that will linger with you long after it ends. Debut director Aditya Nimbalkar crafts a gripping film, elevated by phenomenal performances from Vikrant and Deepak. We believe this film will strike a chord with audiences through its exploration of human behavior and leave them thinking beyond what meets the eye."



Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film marks Aditya Nimbalkar’s directorial debut and explores themes of power, crime and social inequality.



'Sector 36' will be released on September 13 on Netflix.